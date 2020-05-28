Money Heist: Did you know THIS Ranbir Kapoor song is a carbon copy of Bella Ciao from La Casa de Papel?

The immensely popular Netflix series Money Heist's theme song Bella Ciao has impressed many, but makers of Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Besharam seem to have lifted it off.

Bollywood is known to rip off and adapt many songs, scenes and even movie plots. While many adaptations don't come as a surprise, many times creative artists get away with it thinking they've managed to fool the public at large. However, in today's day and age, when people all over have quality information available at the click of a button, it's quite difficult for artists to steal ideas, lyrics or music. In recent times, the immensely popular Netflix series Money Heist has blown away the audiences. In fact, the theme song of the show, Bella Ciao, has won many more hearts. But did you know that Bella Ciao actually inspired a song from Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Besharam.

Turns out, the tune of 'Love Ki Ghanti' from Besharam has been lifted off from Bella Ciao. The soundtrack of the film was composed by music composers Jatin-Lalit and the film's Wikipedia page also mentions the same. For the unversed, Bella Ciao is a 19th century Italian folk song which was first sung by paddy field workers to protest against the harsh working conditions. Over the years, the song has been adapted in different formats.

With Money Heist, the song simply went viral and was loved by millions around the world. Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam was a massive dud at the box office and the film's songs as well were nothing to write home about. Fans have now pointed out the similarities between 'Love Ki Ghanti' and 'Bella Ciao'. Check it out for yourself:

Credits :Pinkvilla

