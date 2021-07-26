Money Heist DROPS an exciting Season 5 teaser; Here’s when the official trailer RELEASES

Money Heist fans, gather around! We have some good news. The Spanish crime-drama television series La Casa De Papel is back, and this time with an official date for Season 5’s trailer. Ever since the production decided to drop a final season, fans have had sleepless nights thinking about what the future of the show holds. Answering all the prayers of eager fans, streaming platform Netflix has dropped a short teaser video of 28 seconds which gives off no clue, except that the Professor, played by Álvaro Morte is in deep trouble this time!

The teaser video shows a perturbed professor held in chains by none other than Alicia Sierra, a police inspector from the Spanish Police Force. Fans who couldn’t catch up on the last season should know that Sierra later confronted the Professor in his hideout, after which she held him at gunpoint. Captioning the video, “Is this checkmate for the professor?” Netflix has announced that the trailer for the final season will be released on August 2.

Check out the teaser here:

Ever since the teaser was released, fans have been brimming with questions of whether the professor will finally face a 'checkmate', or is there more to the show and the characters? Some fans were already unhappy with the death of Nairobi, and how the plot pushed her away from the show. Only the new season can answer if any other character is destined to be cut off, or given more power to turn things in their favour.



The fifth and the final season of La Casa De Papel will be released in two parts on September 3 and December 3. Are you excited about the show? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below!

