Money Heist: Fans point out Stockholm's statement about her sister; Question her whereabouts

Money Heist fans question about Stockholm's sister as they recollect her statement about her in season 1.

Money Heist 4 released two months ago in April and even now it is one of the top 10 trending shows on Netflix. Season four became an instant hit as soon as it was dropped online and now the fans are gearing up for season 5. The previous four installments have been a rage and the fifth one too is expected to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. Netflix is yet to confirm the date and other details about Money Heist 5 but the producer of the Spanish crime series, Jesús Colmenar has given a heads-up for season 5 and has revealed that work on the fifth installment is going on.

Esther Acebo who plays Lisbon in Money Heist has also teased season five and revealed a little about her character development in Money Heist 5. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that," she said. She also gave an insight into Stockholm's character and said, "She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" The official announcement about Money Heist 5 is yet to be made but fans are already discussing several theories and fate of the characters in La casa de Papel 5.

Recently, Money Heist fans came up with a theory about Stockholm and Denver parting ways in season 5 because of the differences created between them by Arturo Román, Stockholm's child Cincinnatti's biological father. Stockholm was a captive in the Royal Mint of Spain and became a gang member after Stockholm and Denver fell in love with each other during a heist. Everything was going smooth until Arturo Román returned to the mint as an expert witness to offer advice on negotiating and left no stone unturned to separate Stockholm and Denver. The ill-willed Arturo also sexually assaulted Stockholm in a bathroom and later narrated the same to Denver in order to anger him. As a result, Denver beat up Arturo and Stockholm saw his violent version, deciding she didn't want Cincinnatti to be raised by a father with so much rage inside him. Distance between the two grew on Arturo's arrival but initially, the two were all hearts for each other.

The gang involved in the robberies in Money Heist has always been in constant danger. Stockholm, particularly, has escaped death many times, one of the incidents being where Denver shoots on her thigh instead of killing her even after he was instructed to shoot her on-point blanc. During episode four of the first season, viewers witnessed Stockholm frantically pleading for Denver to shoot her. Her plan was to make it look like Denver had killed her, so that she could secretly escape the Royal Mint of Spain in peace and also save Denver from the leader of the gang, Berlin.

Denver was unsure about the plan and feared that shooting her on her thigh would not shed enough blood for gang members to think that she's dead. Stockholm insisted him to shoot her in her thigh and explained that thighs bleed a lot and she knows this because "they stabbed her sister". This statement by Stockholm is making the fans wonder what is the story behind Stockholm's sister and why was she shot in the thigh? While some fans say it was just a random statement, others are questioning her whereabouts.

Referencing her statement, Reddit user and Money Heist fan meliomoye asked: "In the first season when Berlin wants to execute Stockholm and Stockholm begs for her life she says that Denver should shoot in her leg because it bleeds a lot. All fine but she said that she saw it on her sister? Was that established or was it just a random fact? Why was her sister shot in the leg?" While another user wrote, "Her sister could've accidentally cut herself in the leg, or impaled on something sharp, or anything. Accidents happen."

