Money Heist: Here's the meaning behind Bella Ciao from La Casa De Papel

Let's admit it, even those who haven't watched the show, we all have heard the Spanish track Bella Ciao from Netflix series Money Heist. The fourth installment of the crime drama show premiered a month ago and it is still trending on the top spot. For the uninitiated, Money Heist revolves around The Professor, a criminal mastermind who aims to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and hires 8 people - Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo to execute his plan. Besides the intriguing plot and set of amazing actors, the Bella Ciao song is one of the main reasons for the buzz around it. Here's the song from La Casa De Papel decoded.

As seen in Money Heist, the central gang of the eight robbers sings the song "Bella Ciao" right before their heist in order to brace themselves and to celebrate their victory. The song highlights the show's theme of resistance, but also serve as an omen of death that the gang has encountered several times throughout their two major heists. There are two versions of the track Bella Ciao. One originated from the women singing the song in Italy's rice paddy fields in the late nineteenth and twentieth century who lamented about the poor working conditions, low pay, loss of youth, and other sufferings.

Going by the theme of Money Heist, the lyrics of Bella Ciao are also sign of protest. Even in those times, it was a protest song that came to define women's rebellion against their conditions. Carrying the same spirit in the crime series, Bella Ciao marks the moment of victory after Moscow hits soil while digging a tunnel through a vault in the Royal Mint. Bella Ciao also means "Goodbye, beautiful" in English, and the rest of the lyrics throw light upon the reason for goodbye. Besides being a victory song. Bella Ciao also highlights the concept of death and suffering.

