Money Heist: From justice for Nairobi to Alicia Sierra’s plans; 5 major cliffhangers Season 5 needs to explain

From justice for Nairobi to Alicia Sierra’s plans for the Professor, here are 5 major cliffhangers Money Heist season 5 needs to explain. Read them below.

Season 4 of the Spanish-language series La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist was dropped on April 3 and just like the first 3 seasons, the latest one was also an overnight success. In the first four weeks of its release, the show was seen by 65 million households, Netflix reported. While it did answer many questions that were left unanswered in season 3, the new episodes came with fresh surprises and mind-blowing twists that no one saw coming. Season 5 left the fans to deal with various cliffhangers and they can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

Here’s a list of major cliffhangers that season 5 needs to explain. Check them out.

Justice For Nairobi

Nairobi's death was hands down the most shocking twist in the latest season of the series. The season introduced a new adversary named Gandía, played by actor José Manuel Poga, who ended up killing fan favourite Nairobi (played by Alba Flores). The heartbroken fans are still waiting to find out if the beloved character will get justice.

Alicia Sierra’s plans for the Professor?

Alicia Sierra, who was once the police inspector in charge of negotiations for the Bank of Spain heist, is now on the run trying to escape her arrest. There is a warrant out for her over the attempted murder of Nairobi, the torture of Rio, and the unlawful holding of Lisbon. Considering it was the professor who exposed her, Alicia will surely try to take revenge. It would be interesting to see how she will get out of the mess.

How will the gang escape?

That’s the biggest question of them all! How will the gang escape the Bank Of Spain? This is a gang of Interpol's most-wanted criminals we are talking about, especially considering the building is surrounded by police and military forces. It is possible that the professor is planning outside to help the gang escape.

Who will take over police negotiations after Alicia?

Now that Alicia is gone, who will take her place and handle the police negotiations? Considering the negotiator plays a significant role in the whole Money Heist scene, we are sure the creators will give the responsibility to a strong character. It’s possible that Colonel Tamayo will step in to take Alicia’s place. Ángel is another character who could be given the responsibility.

Marseille and Bogotá's real names

To keep their real identities under tight wraps, even from each other, the Professor had asked the gang members to use city names in the very beginning. Eventually, the plan fell apart and the show revealed the identity of every member of the original team. However, we still don’t know Marseille and Bogotá's real names. The show has not yet explored these two characters and maybe creators will finally do it in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur, Family Man and Made in Heaven face budget cuts amid COVID 19 lockdown

Credits :Netflix

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×