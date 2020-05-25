Money Heist: This key member who is close to The Professor may die in season 5?

According to a recent Reddit post, a fan theorised that a fan favourite character could be dying in Money Heist Season 5. Read below to know who the fan is talking about and why the heartbreaking theory could actually come out to be true.

Money Heist’s popularity has soared with every season thanks to the intriguing storyline and fan attachment to the characters on the show. Whether it be our love for Tokyo and Nairobi or the plain hatred we feel for Arturo, the fandom is very invested in their lives, especially if they make it out alive or dead. A key player in the recent seasons has been Marseille, played by Luka Peros. For the uninitiated, Marseille plays a big role in standing by The Professor's side and helping Raquel reach the Bank of Spain in La Casa De Papel's Season 4.

Apart from supporting The Professor while he comes up with Plan B, helping him escape the epicenter and uncovering the truth about Rio's capture and torture, Marseille was also in charge of flying the helicopter that saved the day for Lisbon and allowed her to enter the bank. But this heroic act by the character may have cost him his life in the next season. Why you say? Well, the police are now aware of the entire fake rescue attempt plan and have a target to set their focus on.

Via Express UK, a Money Heist fan named iamdayyan wrote on Reddit, “Since the police realised that the helicopter wasn't theirs, so aren't they going to chase after Marseille? And how will Marseille escape from them!” Does this mean that viewers already know who is going to die next season?

Some fans argued on the post that Marseille got a head start from the police and that while it takes time to start a helicopter, it doesn’t take so much time to move while on air. There’s also the possibility that he will jump out of the airplane with a parachute but would Marseille risk innocent lives to save himself?

Given how Marseille was able to worm his way as a fan favourite in such a short span of time will definitely leave fans a heartbroken mess if anything were to happen to him next season. With people still trying to recover from Nairobi’s shocking death, losing another key player would be ruthless.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, a while back, Money Heist director Jesús Colmenar confirmed that there will indeed be a season 5. As to when it will be released though is majorly up for debate due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that has led to production shoots being stalled for months. One thing’s for sure! Money Heist fans can’t wait for the next season to unfold.

