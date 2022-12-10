Money Heist: Korea 2 Ep 7 and 8 Review: Professor loses control over the group; New secrets revealed

In Part 2 of the series, the last story of the robbers unfolds. The threat of external forces to achieve the upcoming inter-Korean economic cooperation talks, the counterattack of the inter-Korean joint response team, and the past of the robbers are revealed, drawing attention to the action and hidden story that will unfold as breathlessly as the scale has grown.

The series, both a remake and spin-off/continuation of the Spanish TV drama, follows the storyline and characters of the original. "The Professor" ( Yoo Ji Tae ), a criminal mastermind, plans to pull off a heist in the reunified Korean Peninsula inspired by those in Spain. The operation involves strategists and desperados with different characteristics and abilities, who have to face unusual situations. Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Im Hyung Guk plays the role of Jeon Yong Soo, a leader who came down from the North for inter-Korean economic cooperation. As a new character that fits the situation of the Korean version, he is not in the original work, but with a solid narrative and strong character, he will show off his limitless digestion and deep acting skills.

Here are all the characters of the drama:

Berlin (Park Hae Soo)

A 41-year-old North Korean former prisoner of the Kaechon concentration camp, where he served 25 years' detention from age nine as a result of attempted defection. He tends to resort to violence and tries to use fear to threaten the hostages, unlike the Professor's intention to not harm anyone. In Part 2’s first two episodes, he continued to steal the attention with his amazing acting skills and suspicious personality that follows him everywhere.

Tokyo (Jeon Jong Seo)

A North Korean woman with military training who was wanted for committing armed robberies and murders of loan sharks (who extorted penniless North Korean defectors) before the Professor recruited her for the heist. She serves as the narrator of the series. In the two episodes, she showed more emotion especially when Oslo passed away, it was a truly momentous time.

Rio (Lee Hyun Woo)

The maknae of the heist group and skilled hacker. He is a medical school dropout and son of an affluent family. Here he was the emotional aspect of the group as he is the youngest and emotionally immature. His reaction in stressful situations has been extremely realistic of someone who has never come across such problems before.

Shocking moments of the two episodes :-

Oslo’s death

While people who watched the original were aware of Oslo’s death, it was just as painful to see it again. Helsinki’s painful cry, Rio trying to revive him, Berlin, Tokyo and Nairobi were in pure shock and Denver and Moscow could not hold their emotions.

The reason behind their heist

When the detective found out how much money they were printing and where it was coming from, she went to her ex-husband, the presidential candidate, about the summit, reunification and the money. The reason she received was shocking to her and from then she realized there is more to their plan than just money.

Professor

In Part 2, he slowly lost his cool with his identity almost being exposed and losing communication with his group at The Mint. While he had Cha Moo Hyuk in his custody, we come to know there are new people involved even on the outside, who are waiting for the summit to execute a plan that is unbeknownst to the viewers in the first episode.

Professor and Berlin’s connection

The last part of episode 8 exposed the fact that Professor and Berlin are half brothers who came together to take down the Summit and the reunification of Korea as it has some more secrets to unravel and a lot of players in the game.

