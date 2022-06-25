‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ Early Review: Yoo Ji Tae and team make their first move

The Korean remake of the Spanish ‘Money Heist’ is finally here and as expected the first episode itself carried a lot of action, explosions and amazing acting so take a look at some of the best moments of the episode to decide if you should tune in for the rest of the drama :-

Tokyo’s background

The episode begins with the exciting tune of BTS’ ‘DNA’ and Tokyo (Jeon Jong Seo) is seen dancing to the song in North Korea. She becomes an army personnel, which changes her personality but that’s when the surprising news of North and South Korea reuniting as one country changes everything. She packs her bags and leaves for Seoul to live the ‘Korean Dream’ but gets rammed with the ugly truth of such a decision, she lost everything and became a female ‘Robin Hood’ to take revenge from loan sharks but during that time, she meets Professor (Yoo Ji Tae), an entrancing man with a plan.

Professor’s team and the beginning of the heist.

Tokyo meets the team recruited by Professor who all have their own quirks and abilities, allowing them to be the perfect group to steal 3 trillion won from the Mint. Professor’s right hand man, Berlin (Park Hae Soo) is the most sought after man of North Korea. The rest of the team also choose their names of cities from around the world and they work hard to execute the near perfect plan. The episode moves 5 months later and we are now at the Mint, where we come across the opportunist director Jo Yeong Min (Park Myung Hun) and Yoo Mi Seon (Lee Joo Bin), the secretary who has an affair and a possible child from the director. The students from a school also visit the Mint, one of them being the daughter of the US Embassy director.

The Mint situation

The team conduct an elaborate scheme and find themselves in the Mint, taking all the people inside as hostages. They make them stand in rows, blindfolded, while they open the safe. Taking the money, they make a fake move by pretending to leave the place and alerting the police so they can go back in and that’s where their real intentions show. Here, the negotiators surface- police inspector Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yoon Jin) and North Korean police official Cha Mu Hyeok (Kim Sung Oh) find themselves at crossroads regarding the approach but Cha Mu Hyeok gets the upper hand and uses the opportunity to send in his troops, but realizes that the situation is worse than they anticipated.

Surprising ending

The episode ends with Professor and his team’s true intentions for entering the Mint and staging many ruses- they wanted to print money with untraceable numbers and disappear quietly. While, on the outside the shock factor doubles when they reveal that the Seon Woo Jin’s date is Professor himself and that’s when things become even more interesting.

The first episode itself grips you with the twists, turns, cinematography, acting and so much more. Compared to the Spanish series, this one brings a slightly different feel with a Korean touch to it as seen in the background story, masks and the smaller plots that tie the drama together. The writer and director worked in harmony as seen from the first frame itself and we cannot stop binging the series!

