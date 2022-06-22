Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Ji Tae & more spill details about their characters

On June 22, Netflix conducted the global press conference for the awaited ‘Money Heist: Korea - Join Economic Area’ featuring the cast, director and writer and we got some interesting details on the characters, settings and more! The conference began with introducing the entire cast and them talking about their characters.

Yoo Ji Tae said that he was used to usually playing villainous roles usually so this will be a first for him, to play the role of a man whose morally grey- who is the mastermind of the heist yet works hard to make sure there are no casualties and would rather use brain over brawn. He also felt lonely during shoots since he wasn’t physically present in the scenes with his team and the mindset of the Professor was that of a lone wolf.

Park Hae Soo as Berlin, he is regarded as the on-ground leader of the team and the fans are excited to see him on-screen again! Known as the ‘representative of Netflix’ (since he appeared in two Netflix Originals already, besides ‘Money Heist’), Park Hae Soo talked about his journey of learning the North Korean accent, since his character was from there. Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Kim Ji Hoon and Lee Gyu Ho as Helsinki and Oslo respectively also talk about the similarities they have to their characters and how the interest was already instilled when they watched the Spanish version of ‘Money Heist’.

There was also some amazing chemistry amongst the cast like Lee Won Jung and Kim Ji Hoon as Moscow and Denver respectively, who are father and son in the drama. They said they began feeling the bond in real life too, as they were constantly looking out for each other during tough scenes and Kim Ji Hoon even began calling Lee Won Jung ‘father’ off-screen!

With so much information packed in the press conference, we are ready to watch the drama and will also be waiting for ‘Part 2’!

