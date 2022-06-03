Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Trailer 2: Yoo Ji Tae & team conduct a ‘revolutionary crime’

The main trailer of the Netflix series 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' was released on June 3. It shows a man named Professor (Yoo Ji Tae) has a plan to steal 4 trillion won and disappear like the wind.With the idea of ​​occupying the Mint, the professor, who wants to break the reality that only those with a background in Korea just before reunification, have become richer, gathers people with different abilities to form a robbery gang.

Berlin (Park Hae Soo), in charge of the field command, divides the hostages according to their origins from South and North Korea and quickly puts the inside of the Mint into tension mode. In the face of the situation, the two Koreas form a joint response team consisting of South Korean negotiator Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yun Jin) and North Korean special agent Cha Mu Hyeok (Kim Sung Oh).

Previously, they released the main poster for the drama. The released poster shows the robbers gathered in the lobby of the Unification Mint. The majesty of the eight robbers standing on the stairs looking down at the hostages lined up opposite each other immediately catches the eye. Energy and intimidation exude from the robbers with guns in front of a bag full of unified currency. The robbers who occupy the Mint with only 8 people and are aiming for money that would be enough to buy the world, will their plans go smoothly?

‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' is an unprecedented hostage situation in the background of the unification of the Korean Peninsula, where genius strategists and robbers with different personalities and abilities fight against extraordinary variables like the government to set up the robbery of the century. This is based on the popular Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ or ‘Casa De Papel’.

‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' will be released on June 24.

