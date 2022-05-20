Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Trailer OUT NOW: Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo & more gear up

On May 20th, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the original series 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’. It begins with the background of a gang of robbers seeking huge sums of money to plan an unpredictable crime. South and North Korea, which declared the end of the war, first built an economic community before complete reunification, and established a unified mint that prints common currency.

It was thought that when the two Koreas were united, everyone would live well together, but the reality is an absurd world in which only the rich become richer. A gang of robbers, including Tokyo (Jeon Jong Seo), who came down to the south after receiving military training in the North, work together to commit a crime that will change history, led by Professor Yoo Ji Tae. What the robbers who concealed their identities with Hahoe masks and red suits are aiming for is "the biggest heist in history."

Against them, a South Korean negotiator Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yun Jin) and North Korean special agent Cha Mu Hyeok (Kim Seong Oh) form a joint inter-Korean response team, and a fierce psychological war begins.

Writer Ryu Yong Jae said, "It was established that currency reform takes place in the chaotic situation ahead of unification, and that there is a mint that prints unification currency on the Military Demarcation Line where the JSA was in the past. If the North and South Korean police have to work together to prevent this, we will have the conditions to tell our own story in addition to the fun of the original." Art director Seo Seong Kyung showed confidence in the differentiated setting, saying, "The most attractive city setting is that South and North Korea will exchange freely."

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ will be released on June 24.

