Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Yoo Ji Tae introduced as Professor in new poster

The latest look at the highly anticipated Netflix series is here! A remake of Spanish series La casa de papel or Money Heist in Korean called ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ is underway and we have the perfect look at one of the most important characters of the show. The leader of the show is a bold man known by the name of Professor or 교수 will be played by actor Yoo Ji Tae.

On May 13, the streaming platform released the poster starring the actor in his role of the Professor. In the poster, he can be seen going over some plans as he stares at a miniature version of his target. Various maps can be spotted behind him as he devises his next heist. Check out the poster below.

Yoo Ji Tae has been known for his roles in famous Korean movies ‘One Fine Spring Day’, ‘Oldboy’ and ‘Woman is the Future of Man’. He takes up a crucial end of the story with this remake. His strategies will lead to the defining hostage situation in the show.

Along with this Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yunjin), is a crisis negotiation officer at the National Police Agency. The Professor’s team includes Berlin (Park Hae Soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong Seo), Yun Misun (Lee Joobeen), Moscow (Lee Wonjong), Helsinki (Kim Ji Hoon), Oslo (Lee Kyu Ho), Nairobi (Jang Yoonju) and Rio (Lee Hyunwoo).

Intricate plans, critical situations, skilled team members and a will to successfully carry out a heist, the Korean remake of the popular show, called ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ is set to release next month on June 24.

