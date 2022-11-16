Money Heist Korea Part 2: Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Yoo Ji Tae and more star in new posters

Netflix announced on November 16th that it will release part 2 of 'Money Heist: Joint Economic Area ' on December 9th with three posters. It is a drama depicting an unprecedented hostage-robbing drama in which a genius strategist and robbers with different personalities and abilities confront extraordinary variables against the background of the Korean Peninsula ahead of reunification.

In Part 1, which was released on June 24, the robbers broke into the mint, took hostages, and confronted the North and South Task Force (TF) teams. In Part 2, the band's escape strategy unfolds, and a new character, Seoul (played by Im Ji Yeon), appears. The professor (Yoo Ji Tae), who planned the robbery hostage, asks Seoul for help in a situation that is getting worse as time goes on. Berlin (Park Hae Soo) and Tokyo (Jeon Jong Seo), who are isolated in the mint, and the rest of the robbers try desperately to escape against the police who have even entered the interior.

About the poster:

The main poster released shows a group of robbers operating inside and outside the unification mint and a joint inter-Korean response team trying to catch them. A professor (Yoo Ji Tae), who plans an unprecedented hostage robbery and copes with the crisis with an indomitable base, asks Seoul (Im Ji Yeon), the leader of the mercenaries, to help the robbers outside the mint in a situation that gets worse as time goes by. The appearance of the new character, Seoul, draws attention.

TF Team:

The TF team, led by Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yun Jin), the leader of the crisis negotiation team, who noticed the hint of the torn unified currency, and Cha Moo Hyuk (Kim Sung Oh), a North Korean People's Security Agency captain who is suspicious of the professor's identity, also launch a fierce counterattack and pursue the robbers to the tip of their noses.