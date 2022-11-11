Money Heist Korea Part.2 trailer: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Ji Tae, Jeong Jong Seo and more put up a fight

On November 11th, Netflix said, "On December 9th, 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part.2’ will finally be released." 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area' is a Netflix series depicting an unprecedented hostage robbery in the background of the Korean Peninsula ahead of unification, in which genius strategists and robbers with different personalities and abilities fight against extraordinary variables.

About the drama:

'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area', which captivated viewers around the world with an interesting background of the Korean Peninsula just before reunification and a story that unfolds rapidly, begins its final operation with Part 2. The released teaser poster catches the eye of a motorcycle rushing through the Mint and other robbery and armed police with hostages behind. Curious about the identity of the motorcycle, which will be the clue to another story that will unfold to the robbers and hostages in the Mint.

About the trailer:

The trailer released together shows the robbers trying to escape the Mint. The robbers and professor (Yoo Ji Tae), who made the most of their time and made a lot of money, are determined to show the world who the real thieves are, but there are still numerous threats lurking in front of them. The South-North joint response team realizes that there are forces outside the Mint to help the robbers, and in front of the robbers in crisis, a new character, Seoul (Lim Ji Yeon), unique to the 'Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area' appears and evokes the atmosphere. However, at the warning of Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yun Jin), who says that the real negotiation starts now, curiosity is rising in Part 2, which will tell a fresh story with more Korean elements and what the final finale of the robbers who took over the Mint will look like.