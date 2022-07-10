‘Money Heist: Korea’ star Lee Joo Bin to join Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo & more in upcoming tvN drama?

According to a South Korean media outlet on July 7th, Lee Joo Bin confirmed his appearance in tvN's new drama 'MonWedFriTuesThursSat'. Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young have confirmed their appearances and are currently filming, and director Nam Woo of tvN's 'Hundred Days' and 'Falling Together' is directing.

Lee Joo Bin is a South Korean actress and model. She is best known for her roles in ‘Be Melodramatic’ (2019), ‘Hello Dracula’ (2020), ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ (2020), ‘She Would Never Know’ (2021), ‘Doctor Lawyer’ (2022) and ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ (2022).

‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat' is a romantic comedy drama in which Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), who has made a marriage as a profession, gets entangled with Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo), who has a long-term exclusive contract on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young), who has a new contract on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Park Min Young rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and has since starred in television series ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Glory Jane’ (2011), ‘Dr. Jin’ (2012), ‘A New Leaf’ (2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘Remember’ (2015–2016), ‘Queen for Seven Days’ (2017), ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019), ‘When the Weather Is Fine’ (2020) and ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ (2022).

With Lee Joo Bin probably joining the cast, we cannot wait to see these amazing actors in the romance drama.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ji Sung becomes a mystery writer and a prosecutor in new character teasers for ‘Adamas’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.