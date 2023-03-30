Money Heist: Korea's famed Jeon Jong Seo reportedly to lead in new OTT historical drama Queen of the U

Jeon Jong Seo, the rising star of Korean cinema, has reportedly been cast as the lead in a new OTT historical drama, ‘Queen of the U’. The drama, consisting of 8 episodes, will be helmed by the director of ‘Oh My Gran’ and the screenwriter of ‘The Royal Tailor’.

Andmarq, Jeon Jong Seo's agency, spoke out about the casting news. According to the agency, “It's true, Jeon Jong Seo was offered the lead role in the new K-drama Queen of The U. The offer is still being considered, and no decision has been made."

Plot and Setting of 'Queen of the U'

‘Queen of the U’ is a historical K-drama about Wu, the first queen of two kings in Korean history. The series will be a historical action K-drama, according to reports. The broadcasting date and other details are yet to be revealed.

Exciting Collaboration of Talented Filmmakers

Fans of historical dramas can look forward to an exciting collaboration between two talented filmmakers in ‘Queen of the U’. Director Jeong Se-Gyo, who previously worked on the hit drama ‘Oh My Gran’, will be joined by screenwriter Yoo Young-A, who penned the script for the critically acclaimed ‘The Royal Tailor’. With such a strong creative team at the helm, ‘Queen of the U’ promises to deliver a compelling and visually stunning story.

If Jeon Jong Seo is cast, it will be her first historical K-drama since her debut. In 2018, she made her acting debut in the film Burning. After appearing in the movies, she was given several opportunities, and she has since appeared in a variety of works.

About Jeon Jong Seo

In addition to his role as the Queen of the U, Jeon Jong Seo will star in the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama ‘Wedding Impossible’ alongside Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung. She may appear in ‘Bargain Season 2’ if it is officially confirmed. Jeon Jong Seo will also appear in the upcoming film ‘Ballerina’, alongside Kim Ji Hoon and Park Yoo Rim.

Are you ready to be swept away by the drama and intrigue of the queen? Look no further than ‘Queen of the U’, the upcoming historical drama starring Jeon Jong Seo. With a talented cast and crew bringing the story to life, you won't want to miss a single moment of this tale. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a wild ride - you won't believe what happens next!

