Money Heist: Korea’s Jeon Jong Seo cast as main lead in TVING’s latest historical drama Queen Woo

TVING original series 'Queen Woo' has confirmed the casting of actor Jeon Jong Seo.

Jeon Jong So’s role:

'Queen Woo', scheduled to be released for the first time in 2024, is a chase action historical drama in which the princes who seek the throne due to the sudden death of the King and Queen Woo, who is the target of five tribes trying to seize power, struggle to establish a new king within 24 hours. In the drama, Jeon Jong Seo plays the role of Woo Hee, a Goguryeo queen who, upon the death of the king, marries one of her husband's younger siblings to protect her family and kingdom. She has the resourcefulness and drive to go out of the palace and find a new king in person against the forces that are seeking the throne.

Queen Woo:

The production team of 'Queen Woo' said, "We plan to create a character who will directly select the next king and put him on the throne, rather than a queen who only moves behind her feet in the old palace. Please pay attention to Jeon Jong Seo’s unusual transformation.” On the other hand, 'Queen Woo' is the Queen of the Woo clan who maintained her power with a rare detective marriage ceremony in Korean history (a marriage custom in which the younger brother replaces the older brother and continues married life with his sister-in-law if the older brother dies). It will show her transformation as a strong queen who has to live life even after her husband passes away.

Jeon Jong Seo’s activities:

TVING’s Bargain, which entered the competition section of the Cannes International Series Festival for the first time in a Korean online video service (OTT) original series, captivated the audience who filled 2,300 seats at the Cannes Lumiere Grand Theater. Jin Seon Kyu, Jeon Jong Seo, actor Chang Ryul, and director Jeon Woo Sung reached the peak of their fever on the iconic pink carpet of the Cannes series. This series is a thriller that unfolds when a major earthquake strikes a building where a 'ransom price' bargaining took place for their own reasons.

