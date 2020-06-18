Money Heist: La Casa de Papel to be remade in Korea; Who should play the Professor in the K Drama?

A new report has revealed a Korean remake of Money Heist could be coming our way. Here's all we know about the La Casa de Papel remake.

There is no denying that Money Heist is among the most popular shows on the internet today. For the unversed, the Spanish show, titled La Casa de Papel locally, is created by Alex Pina and revolves around two heists. The first took place at the Royal Mint of Spain while the ongoing heist on the show is based in Bank of Spain. International fans have been hooked to the show and it continues to garner more fans to the series. Now it seems like Korea is also smitten by the show.

As per an exclusive report by Ilgan Sports, BH Entertainment - no, no, not Big Hit - and its production agency ZIUM Contents are pushing to make a Korean version of Money Heist. The report suggests that the production houses are in talks with Netflix and are in the stage of development.

Given that it will be a remake, it is not clear if the producers would replicate the plot as-is from the series or will adapt it and modify the plotline for the Korean viewers. The bigger question here is: Who will feature in it and who will play the handsome Professor? Given that BH Entertainment homes actors like Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ji Tae, Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo, Han Ji Min, and Kim Go Eun, it wouldn't come as a surprise if one of them make the cut.

But if you were to cast for the show, which Korean actor would you choose to play Professor, Berlin, Tokyo, Nairobi, Helsinki, Denver and other cast members? Let us know your ideal cast in the comments below. As for the original version, Money Heist has been confirmed for Season 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Koreaboo

