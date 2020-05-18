Money Heist: La Casa de Papel fans debate over why Professor recruited Tokyo and Denver

Money Heist is narrated through the eyes of Tokyo. However, fans debate if she deserves to be on the show.

Money Heist Season 1 watched Professor approach a few of the best criminal minds and skilled thieves to join his team of the heist. While the recruiter urged the team to not disclose details about their life, including their names, the Professor asked them to identify themselves as cities. Hence, La Casa de Papel fans were introduced to Berlin, Moscow, Nairobi, Rio, Oslo, Helsinki, Denver and Tokyo. Over the last four seasons, we've seen these characters bring their best skills forward.

However, a Reddit user has now pointed out that there are two characters who don't hold any particular skill and yet they are in the team. A user from the platform explained that every character, except Tokyo and Denver, come with a particularly unique skill set. Kheenamooth noted that Berlin was handed over the duties of leading the team owing to his leadership skills. Moscow was recruited into the team for his mining skills. Nairobi was good with money-printing, Rio was the team's IT boy whereas Oslo and Helsinki have the strengths that worked in their favour.

However, Denver and Tokyo seem to have been included in the team for no good reason. As for Denver, Moscow had explained that Denver was included in the heist for he was Moscow's son and he wanted to help him escape his trouble. But what about Tokyo?

This observation began a thread of discussion on Reddit with fans debating her role on the Netflix series. A fan pointed out that Tokyo had a series of successful robberies to her credit. Another fan agreed to the argument and wrote, "Because he needed someone who was crazy enough to do the heist, if I remember correctly. Someone with guts and gun prowess. I think this was mentioned in one of the episodes? I'm just not all that sure."

Do you think Tokyo deserves to be on the heist? Let us know your take in the comments below.

