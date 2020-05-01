Money Heist: La Casa De Papel Season 4 fans spot a MASSIVE plot hole that could have saved Nairobi

Money Heist Season 4: Fans of La Casa De Papel pointed out a plot error that could have changed the events of the recently released season.

Money Heist Season 4 featured several high moments. This includes Gandia kidnapping Tokyo and killing Nairobi. While these moments played a huge role in the new season, fans are now spotting a few flaws that several binge-watchers might have missed out on. One of them was that of the Governor. In the third and fourth season of La Casa de Papel, the Governor of the Bank of Spain was deemed as a protective shield against Gandia and the other bodyguards.

However, fans pointed out that the writers conveniently forgot about the Governor until maybe the final episode of Money Heist Season 4. Remember when the hostages were taken to the library, the Governor was taken aside and said, "No you stay with us, he won’t shoot at you." Fans asked why he wasn't used as a shield, especially when Gandia pointed a gun at Nairobi.

"I don’t get why they didn’t use the governor to stop the assassin. He would probably follow the governor’s words," a fan commented, as reported by Express UK. The question is valid. The writers conveniently left the governor out of the plot while they were concerned to kill Nairobi off the show. Why Alex Pina, why would you do that to our delicate hearts?

While Nairobi is no longer on the show, creator Pina hinted at the character's return via a spin-off. Speaking with Oprah Magazine last year, Pina teased, "From Nairobi (Alba Flores) to El Profesor (Álvaro Morte), Denver (Jaime Lorente) is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!" he added.

