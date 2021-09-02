Money Heist: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó post PICS with other cast members ahead of Season 5's release

The Professor and Tokyo, aka Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó, have taken to Instagram to post pictures with Denver, Berlin, Helsinki, & other cast members just two days before the worldwide release of Money Heist's Season 5 on Netflix! The La Casa De Papel stars shared some BTS snaps for fans who are waiting eagerly for the new season to release.

While taking to his social media platform, Morte shared photos from what seems to be an interview to promote the brand new season. However, he also didn’t miss out on sharing a picture with Denver, Tokyo, Monica, and the other cast members of the iconic show. The picture that really caught everyone’s attention is the one where Morte embracing is Berlin in a side hug while also placing a peck on his cheek! The brothers seem to share a wonderful bond offscreen no matter what their onscreen chemistry is. In one of the pictures that Morte posted, fans can also see Arturo and Helsinki, and many other cast members.

Check out The Professor’s post:

Corberó took to Instagram to share her look with her fans! It seems like the actor was really enjoying herself with her cast members, as she posted a story with an Instagram filter that made her and Morte’s faces into something too hilarious!

Check out Corberó’s pictures:

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is slated to release on September 3. The fifth season includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo.

