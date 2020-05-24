Money Heist: Nairobi aka Alba Flores flashes her washboard abs in a La Casa de Papel BTS video

An old video of Money Heist's Nairobi aka Alba Flores has surfaced and it shows the actress flaunting her toned abs.

While fans chant "For Nairobi" for weeks now, owing to the turn of events in the fourth season of Money Heist, they are also digging out some stunning BTS video shared by the cast during earlier seasons. Over the past few weeks, La Casa de Papel fans have been treated to numerous never-before-seen/hardly seen videos of Nairobi aka Alba Flores. The Spanish actress had a ball shooting the four seasons of the Netflix series. We've been treated to numerous dance videos featuring the actress in the centre.

Now, an old video of the actress has surfaced showcasing Alba solo and making us jealous of her toned bod! One of the cast members behind the camera filmed the actress from what seems like when they were filming the second season. The video sees Alba sporting the iconic red suit from Money Heist. However, she has pulled the one-piece down to her waist and flaunts her washboard abs for the camera. As she grooves to the music in the dressing room, the actress couldn't help but show off her extremely toned body and make us regret our summer body right now.

Check out the video below:

The new video comes a few days after we reported a video of Alba and Tokyo actress Ursula Corbero putting on their dancing shoes for an impromptu gig in the dressing room while Helsinki aka Darko Perić bombs their act. Watch the video here: Money Heist: Nairobi and Tokyo bring the house down with their goofy dance while Helsinki bombs the routine

SPOILER ALERT: While Alba has kissed the show goodbye in Money Heist season 4 after Gandia shot Nairobi in the head, fans are speculating that Helsinki could be the next to die. As per a fan theory, the character could sacrifice himself to save the gang.

Redditor boguizanogu theorises, “I personally think that either Palermo or Helsinki will die next. I feel like one of them will sacrifice himself for the other one because that would be a very powerful way of showing that they actually care about each other.” The user adds, "If Helsinki dies it would leave Palermo heartbroken again and that would make too big of a parallel with him being hurt by Berlin's death."

What do you think could happen in Money Heist season 5? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

