Before Money Heist, Nairobi aka Alba Flores played a South Indian character and spoke Telugu in a Spanish film

Money Heist star Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi on the show, has a unique Indian connection. The actress has played a South Indian in a Spanish movie before she joined La Casa De Papel.

Spanish actress Alba Flores will forever be remembered as Nairobi. The star adopted the Money Heist character, making it own and delivering outstanding performance. But before she won fans over with her role in La Casa de Papel's season 4, did you know Flores played an Indian character in a Spanish TV movie? For the unversed, Flores starred in a movie called Vicente Ferrer. The movie is based on the life and events of a Jesuit missionary. The Spanish man found his way to the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where he worked towards improving the lives of the downtrodden.

The movie released in 2013 and the Money Heist star played the role of Shamira. Flores plays one of the women Ferrer helped in India. In the movie, the actress's character belongs to Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh, India. Stills from the movie surfaced online and it shows the Money Heist star donning a saree. She also sports a bindi to make her character authentic to the roots. The actress also has spoken in the Indian state's regional language aka Telugu in the TV movie. A fan page found a few photos from the movie and shared it on Instagram.

As for Flores on Money Heist, the actress kissed the series goodbye in the fourth season after her character was shot in the head by Gandia. The actress bid a teary farewell to the team. "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," she said in her speech.

