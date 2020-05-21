Money Heist: Nairobi and Tokyo bring the house down with their goofy dance while Helsinki bombs the routine

Behind the scenes video from the sets of Money Heist watch Nairobi and Tokyo dance their hearts out while Helsinki bombs their routine.

Money Heist saw numerous on-screen bonds that fans cherish. However, the actors of La Casa de Papel have time and again revealed they have had crazy fun off-screen as well. Over the past few weeks, we've been reporting about numerous behind-the-scenes videos starring Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo and Professor among other cast members. Today, we bumped into yet another video Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and Nairobi (Alba Flores) dancing their hearts out. While it is unclear when the video was shot, the actresses are seen in the dressing room having some fun.

In the video, Ursula and Alba sport casual outfits and unwind with a peppy song. As the actresses groove to the music played, Helsinki aka Darko Perić is seen bombing the video. Ursula incorporates the actor into their goofy act as they continue their routine. The trio cannot care a damn for the cast and crew behind them as they bring the house down with their performance.

Alba has recently been in the news after videos of her speaking in Telugu surfaced. The Spanish actress previously acted in TV movie titled Vicente Ferrer. In stills shared by fan clubs, the actress is seen draped in a floral printed saree as she essays a South Indian character named Shamira in the movie. Read all about it here: Before Money Heist, Nairobi aka Alba Flores played a South Indian character and spoke Telugu in a Spanish film

