Money Heist: Nairobi raises temperatures while Berlin goofs around in this hilarious video

Money Heist stars Alba Flores and Pedro Alonso aka Nairobi and Berlin turn on the goof mode during one of their breaks.

We might not see them together anymore in the new season of Money Heist, but these old videos of the actors playing Nairobi and Berlin make us feel bittersweet. The gang clearly had a lot of fun filming the four seasons. Several behind-the-scenes videos have proved it time and again. While we reported about the cast of season 2 coming together for an impromptu dance party between breaks in the pantry, another video of the cast has surfaced showing Alba Flores and Pedro Alonso grooving during takes.

Several videos have shown Flores enjoys her share of dance amid breaks. This time around, she was raising the temperatures as she grooved. However, this time, she had the company of Alonso. The actor tried to keep the temperatures as high as Flores but failed to give us a goofy performance. While Flores was in the iconic red ensemble, Alonso was out of his Berlin avatar and changed into a casual outfit. There was also a cameo by Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo on the show. Check out the video below:

Aren't they the cutest? Will you miss Berlin and Nairobi in Money Heist season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

While there is a likeliness that we could see Alonso return as Berlin via flashbacks like he has been returning in La Casa de Papel season 3 and season 4. However, it seems like Flores might not return. Her farewell speech seemed to have hinted so. Read about it here:

