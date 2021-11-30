Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 Precap: All you need to know about The Professor's biggest heist ahead of Volume 2

Money Heist is all set to come back for the final part with five episodes that will take us through The Professor and his gang's greatest heist. After the fifth season's first volume left us on an emotional note, it will be interesting to see where the second volume of the show picks up from. After Tokyo's (Ursula Corbero) shocking death in the last episode of the fifth season, it will be interesting to see how The Professor (Alvaro Morte) will move ahead with his plan to continue the heist further.

The fifth season of the show had taken off to an interesting start as The Professor found himself captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) at his hideout after he succeeded in his plan of getting Lisbon (Itziar Ituno) inside the Bank of Spain with the rest of the gang. While Lisbon took on the responsibility to lead the gang to continue with The Professor's plan inside, the gang soon finds out about The Professor's capture by Sierra as he tells the gang it may be the last time that they hear from him.

Much to The Professor's surprise, Sierra's plan of getting information out of him doesn't work well given that the pregnant inspector finds herself in a difficult position after her water breaks. With no one apart from The Professor to help her out, Sierra's child is delivered by The Professor, thus bringing him back in charge of his plan and in contact with the gang holed up inside the bank.

In the meantime, the pressure is building up as Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) prepares to send the army in to bring The Professor's gang out dead or alive and put an end to the heist. Although it's not just the army that's threatening the heist, Arturo (Enrique Arce) also manages to create fresh hell for The Professor's team inside the bank as he launches an attack with Denver (Jaime Lorente) as his target.

The first volume of the fifth season also managed to bring back one of the show's most loved characters, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) in flashbacks as we were introduced to his son, Rafael (Patrick Criado). From what we saw in the first part of the season it's expected that Rafael will have an important role to play in the upcoming final five episodes of the show.

Check out the trailer of Season 5 Part 2 here:

The first volume of the fifth season consisted of five episodes and it was in the mid-season finale that we saw the gang fighting tooth and nail with the deadly army assassins sent by Colonel Tamayo inside the bank. Among them, was also Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) who was eventually killed off by Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) as she detonated a grenade that eventually ended up both.

With the final five episodes of the show now releasing on December 3, fans who have been speculating several things including Tokyo's survival. The promos of the last volume have shown The Professor himself entering the Bank and we can't be you can't wait to see how this situation unfolds.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Release date, time, where to watch in India