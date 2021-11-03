Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2: Final season gets December RELEASE date by Netflix

While some people take double shifts or switch careers to make that extra cash, the good old gang of Money Heist risk their lives and rob the most secure banks in the world. The Money Heist crew aka La Casa de Papel, have been at the con game for good five years and five seasons! But fans can rejoice because they have one last heist left in them! Now, Netflix has just announced that the show’s final season will have its release on December 3rd!

Back on October 14th, the streaming platform released the trailer of the final show and it got great reviews from critics and fans alike. While it didn’t dwell deep into what the upcoming season will hold, but it noted The Professor's and other robbers' loss during the previous four seasons.

The upcoming season seemingly follows the group’s final heist as Spanbuyish troops close in on them inside the Bank of Spain. Meanwhile, Tokyo sacrifices herself to give others some time to escape, after being mortally injured, she even reveals to the soldiers that she has a ticking grenade belt on her. The resulting explosion kills Gandia and the soldiers while shaking both the bank and the emotions of the team!

The job remains incomplete as they figure out how to escape the bank and evade authorities to get off scot-free. But with 2 team members gone, it won’t be an easy feat. Whether or not the team makes it out alive and escapes police custody will be revealed when Volume 2 of Money Heist Season 5 is released on December 3, 2021, on Netflix! Stay tuned for more!

