Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2: Makers share unseen BTS photos of the gang, fans say ‘end of an era'

Spanish web series "Money Heist", which has acquired a fan following around the world, has returned for its culmination. After Netflix scooped up the first two seasons of the gripping crime thriller two years ago, it caught the world by storm. The story features a group of criminals who have vowed to repeat the world's largest theft.

Money Heist is a gripping high-stakes drama series with deep human ties and genuine emotional moments interspersed with astonishing twists and turns. The whole appeal of the series is that it keeps you on the edge of your seat as you cheer for the underdogs to overcome seemingly impossible odds. However, while we saw Alvaro Morte aka the professor taking to Netflix's official social media platform to greet his Indian fans with a "Namaste." Now we have the official page of Money Heist showing us a glimpse of behind the scenes of the heist. The pictures in the series show our favourite characters in their red jumpsuits posing for the camera.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, soon fans took to the comments section to comment on their favourite robbers from Spain. While one commented, "thanks for the ending," other commented, "End of an era." One fan also commented, "WE NEED THE SPIN-OFF NOW."

Interestingly, season 5 of Money Heist was released in two parts, the first of which premiered on September 3. The last season which was released by Netflix, had surely left fans with bittersweet emotions. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 marks the end of the iconic series as the second volume happened to be the last instalment.