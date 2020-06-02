Money Heist: Professor aka Alvaro Morte urges 'show must be paused' as he supports Black Lives Matter movement

Money Heist's Professor aka Alvaro Morte joins the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative on Instagram. The movement is a part of the Blackout Tuesday, in response to George Floyd's death last week.

It is not just American stars who are raising their voices to show their support towards the ongoing "Black Lives Matter" movement. A list of international stars from different entertainment industries have also come forward to show their support to the movement. One of the many international faces who used his social media platform to join the movement is Money Heist fame Alvaro Morte. The actor, popularly known as the Professor courtesy of his role on La Casa de Papel, took to Instagram and showed his support.

The actor posted a blank black post on his account and penned the hashtag that reads, "The show must be paused." The plea is being used online as part of the "Blackout Tuesday" events. The movements are in response to and an offering of solidarity towards the death of George Floyd last week. The African-American citizen died at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck.

The Spanish actor shared the post with the caption, "#blacklivesmatter". Check out the post below:

Apart from the Spanish actor, numerous K-Pop stars have also come forward to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Yesterday, we reported that GOT7 member Mark Tuan donated $7,000 towards the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFunMe. Day6 member Jae also stepped up and donated $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Read all about it here: GOT7 member Mark Tuan supports Black Lives Matter movement; K Pop star donates to George Floyd’s Memorial Fund

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×