Money Heist: Professor flaunts his adorable cap while Tokyo, Rio goof around on the sets of La Casa de Papel

Money Heist's Professor aka Alvaro Morte was out and about over the weekend while Ursula Corbero was seen fooling around with Miguel Herran on the sets of La Casa de Papel.
11325 reads Mumbai
Money Heist 5 has begun filming. Numerous cast members, including Álvaro Morte (who plays Professor) and Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), have confirmed that they have kicked off the shoot of La Casa de Papel's final season. While the team is keeping the plot and twists of the final season under the wraps, Professor was out and about over the weekend and we've got some photo proof. Álvaro took to Instagram and shared a selfie. Assuming by the translation of his hashtag "#yovoyalteatro," it seems that he was headed to the theatres. 

Álvaro opted for a casual look for his day out. While he had his mask in place, he sported a dark round-neck tee and a denim jacket for his day out. However, his cap caught our attention. Álvaro was seen sporting a Grizzly bear cap for his day out and honestly, we couldn't take our eyes off the chic cap. Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#yovoyalteatro #culturasegura

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte) on

The actor's selfie comes just days after Úrsula revealed she was goofing around with Miguel Herrán, who plays Rio on the show. The two stars were seen posing outside the studio wearing the iconic red suits from the show. While Miguel lifted a metallic rod with a block of cement on one end of it, Úrsula held a set of road dividers on her chest. She shared the cheeky photo with the caption, "Armados hasta las tetas, siempre," which loosely translates to "Armed to the t**s, always." Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Armados hasta las tetas, siempre @miguel.g.herran 

A post shared by Úrsula Corberó  (@ursulolita) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets

Credits :Instagram

