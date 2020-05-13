Money Heist: Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon prompts a stylish TikTok Pencil Bun Hair challenge; Watch Video

Money Heist character Raquel Murillo paved the way for a stylish challenge on TikTok. Inspired by Lisbon's Pencil Bun hairstyle from the show, fans are recreating the style with a twist.

Step aside Savage challenge and the Renegade challenge, there is a new Money Heist challenge on the TikTok block. Over the last month, fans of Money Heist have been chanting Bella Caio. From Spain to India and the US, videos of fans singing and dancing to the popular song have flooded our timelines. Now, La Casa de Papel has inspired a new trend on TikTok. Fans have to thank the beloved Inspector Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño) for it.

Those who've watched the show would know that, like the Professor's habit to adjust his specs every time he's nervous or plotting something new, Raquel too had a unique characteristic. Since the first season, Raquel was seen tying her hair up into a bun using a pencil. The trait indicated that she means business. The trait has now become a new trend on TikTok. Fans are recreating the pencil bun, giving Raquel a nod.

Giving a unique twist to the challenge, TikTok users are doubling up the challenge into hilarious memes. One user shared the video of the challenge with the caption, "when your best friend messages you that she can't find the guy she met at the bar on social media," hinting at sitting down to hunt him down on social media.

Check out a few videos below:

As for Raquel, last time we saw the character, she had escaped the police custody and entered the Bank of Spain to help the gang with the heist from the inside. It is to see how she will prove beneficial for the gang. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Nairobi raises temperatures while Berlin goofs around in this hilarious video

Credits :TikTok

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×