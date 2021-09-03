Money Heist S5: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó OPEN UP on the 'chaos' and 'warlike’ episodes in the final season

Money Heist has already released the first part of Season 5 and it shows that The Professor and his gang are in utter chaos while aiming to finish off with their final heist. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-stars Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó aka The Professor and Tokyo reveal how ‘the first five episodes are completely warlike.’

Sharing his take on the action-packed part 1 of the final season, The Professor opens up on the chaotic situation and a ‘huge battle’ that develops. With Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra finally capturing The Professor, the two actors quipped that “everything around [them] falls apart. Álvaro Morte’s character had a plan for everything, but he finds himself captured. He needs to be more aggressive in his way of thinking,” Morte shares.

Revealing certain nuances from his character, Morte also quips on how The Professor is not someone who makes decisions last minute. “He always knows what is going to happen not only on his side but what other parties are going to do. He learns how to do that finally in a practical way, but it's part of the evolution of the character,” Morte adds.

While revealing whether the gang would be successful in their final heist, Úrsula Corberó who plays the role of Tokyo says that the gang deals with the obstacles ‘truly poorly.’ Calling them ‘hot-blooded characters,’ Tokyo adds, “Whenever the communication with the Professor is cut, chaos starts to rain because [he's] capable of controlling the situation.” Corberó also quips in on how the audience would be able to witness her character’s growth in the final season. Stating that the new season will show a much-matured version of her character, Úrsula adds, “[She] is granted the opportunity to understand [herself] in the present.”

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 was released on Netflix on September 3. The first part comprises 5 episodes.

