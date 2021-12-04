Money Heist S5 Part 2: Twitterati left speechless over the ending; HAIL the season finale as 'one of a kind'

***Spoilers Alert***

With Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 released on Netflix, fans are having a hard time comprehending that their favourite show is indeed over. Many fans were interested to know what would happen to The Professor and his gang after Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo passed away. It seems like the gang has proved themselves again in the season finale.

While many questions were yet to be answered in Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2, the season finale has served some unexpected turns but left fans satisfied. With the finale, fans were hooked to their screens once more, as the final heist continued. While several trailers noted that The Professor had no escape plan this time for a heist that has been going over for more than 100 hours, he is still determined to save his gang and complete the heist successfully.

The actors and the makers had previously teased that part 2 of Season 5 would be emotional, to say the least. Without giving in spoilers, all that can be said is that the 5 episodes under volume 2 have their own ways to make you emotional. The scenes are intense post Tokyo's death and The Professor and his gang face the brunt again.

MONEY HEIST HAS ME SOBBING AND IM ONLY A MINUTE INTO THE NEW EPISODES — morgan | taylor schillings real gf (@chapmxnss) December 3, 2021

I would say this with no exaggeration.



Money Heist Part 5, Episode 10 is one of the best (and most unrealistic) hour of television I've watched in recent memory. Couldn't think of a better ending, maybe except if Tokyo and Nairobi were alive. Truly an end of an era for Netflix. — Bryan Reyes (@iambryanreyes) December 3, 2021

money heist finale was a 10/10 #MoneyHeist5 — jade frost (@jadeyyco) December 3, 2021

The heist is officially over.

What an ending it was #MoneyHeist — YuvrajSingh (@yuvrajsingh0224) December 3, 2021

Final season of Money Heist out?!? Yeah phone will be on do not disturb this weekend — AB (@AntBailey5) December 3, 2021

