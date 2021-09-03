Money Heist S5 Twitter Review: Fans left STUNNED over THIS character’s death & Professor’s genius

The final season of Money Heist is upon us and the Netflix series just released the first volume of the show. Promising to keep you on the edge of your seat, the new season elevates the rush of the previous ones by ten folds. After Lisbon’s rescue and the Professor’s capture in the last season, this season’s first volume focuses on the Professor’s rival--Alicia Sierra. The bank hostage situation shows no sign of improvement--After Nairobi’s death, there begins internal arguments, resistance from the cops outside, and even the army’s intervention in all the chaos.

The Professor’s fate remains under wraps as he continues to be captive. Looking at the Professor’s squad, they’ve successfully rescued Lisbon but lost one of their own. Plot twists, backstories, and loopholes thicken the plot further but without revealing too much, we’re going to list the ten best reactions to the first instalment of the last season. Scroll down for some honest reviews.

Messi referred to as a threat in Money Heist Season 5

His influence is unmatched pic.twitter.com/Qf097uhCqY — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) September 3, 2021

Episode 3 Finished @lacasadepapel #LCDP5 Professor Back in the Chess Game.. #MoneyHeist is becoming a real drug pic.twitter.com/HJrrF9YkxX — Jealoebill2023 (@Jealoebill20232) September 3, 2021

And the story goes on without her, Even thou she was messy and I hated the character in few episode, but at the end she really touched my heart. For Nirobi and Tokyo #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/bF3BRKyJTa — Vishal (@viishalraj) September 3, 2021

Just completed #MoneyHeist Vol.1 and now I'm eagerly awaiting the vol. 2 now. As observed earlier, like in this season as well, #theprofessor hasn't left any chance of not surprising us with his plans... PS- I loved it

Spoiler Alert- One of our favourite's gonna die pic.twitter.com/Wyykg0qoTf — .... (@theIntriguedme) September 3, 2021

Just finished Money Heist part 1 and it left me devastated. So many twists, the ending got me crying I can't. #LaCasaDePapel #LCDP5 #LCDP pic.twitter.com/l4xnnX37is — Alphina (@maleedus) September 3, 2021

Completed watching Money Heist Season 5 -Vol - 1. Got a goosebump, amazing action and gonna miss Tokyo #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/qo46LB07Id — Muhammad Usama (@LaughingGene2) September 3, 2021

Money heist just came out and I'm already a rollercoaster of emotions#riptokyo #moneyheist #lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/aMleiKcc5V — Remmy Web designer (@Ms_Naffi) September 3, 2021

i'm still figuring out is that a bone or some steel went through his leg. yikes money heist s5 ain't playing #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist — Ata (@anis_athierah) September 3, 2021

