Money Heist Season 4: La Casa de Papel fans spot a HUGE timeline error regarding Manila's appearance

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: Money Heist premiered its season 4 about two months ago. While La Casa de Papel fans went gaga over Nairobi's death and were left disgusted with Arturo as the season ended. With the shock elements settling down, fans are discovering errors with regard to the plot of the show. Recently, a fan raised an important question about Manila's appearance on the series which has left us scratching our heads and agree to the viewer's query as well.

Manila was introduced in Money Heist's Season 4 Episode 5. She was introduced as Moscow's godchild. Back in the days, she was known as Juanito. But she later transitioned. While she was introduced to the Professor by Moscow and Denver, it wasn't until the recent heist that her name popped up in the show.

As reported by Express UK, a Reddit user points out at Manila's introduction and asks why wasn't she included in the first heist, which took place in the Royal Mint of Spain. A user with the handle Retrolad90 asks, "Maybe I missed it but is there any explanation as to why she never took part in the Royal Mint of Spain Heist? Her character is introduced to us in a flashback with Moscow and it looks like she is going to be part of the gang there but of course she doesn't feature in the first two parts.”

That wasn't the only person the fans were concerned about. Another user, Potential-Highlight, quizzed about Marseille as well. “He attended Berlin's wedding with the Professor, so he was obviously close to them. Yet when the Professor and Berlin did the Royal Mint heist, they didn't think of inviting him to join, but invited a bunch of random people instead,” the fan asked.

While these are evident plotholes, it could be assumed that they were a part of the plan but they were Professor's backup plan. To top it off, in the 4th season, the Professor went all out to save the heist from falling out. Whereas in the first, he chose to keep the plan within his team.

It is to see how, if ever he does, creator Alex Pina addresses these queries. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

