Money Heist Season 4 Precap: All you need to know about The Professor and gang before Season 5 premiere

Money Heist's final season is all set to release its first volume in a few days and while fans have been waiting eagerly for the same, we think it's the right time for you to take a refresher on all that happened in Season 4. For MH fans, we bet the fourth part finale was an emotional one. There's no denying that when it comes to getting their viewers hooked with their cliffhangers and hence the wait has been a long one for the fifth season's release.

Taking off with the basic details, Alex Pina's show traces two main heists led by the Professor (Alvaro Morte). The first one was of Royal Mint of Spain was covered in the first two seasons of the show. As for the Bank of Spain heist, it is being told in four parts, of which we have already seen the first half in the third and fourth seasons and the rest of which is being explored in the upcoming one. One of the biggest questions about the Bank of Spain heist that remains to be answered is whether the gang get away with it successfully.

After the gang succeeded with their first heist despite the tricky circumstances, the big finale will now witness the gang giving their all to come out successful despite the impossible odds. The fourth season had some major highlights relating to the characters of Lisbon (Itziar Ituno) and Nairobi (Alba Flores), Sierra (Najwa Nimri) among others.

After Nairobi (Alba Flores) was shot by a sniper in season 3 finale, the fourth part took off with a major twist as Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) successfully manages to save Nairobi with her surgery skills by following the instructions of a surgeon in Pakistan. It's one of those moments where Tokyo shows she's capable to lead the gang and there's a simmering tension as Palmero (Rodrigo de la Serna) about Tokyo showing off her power.

The Professor in the meantime finally learns from Tokyo about Raquel (Itziar Ituno) still being alive and that she's being held in the police tent. Things soon go out of control at the Bank of Spain as Palmero hires Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) to help him take control of the situation. Gandia worsens things for Nairobi as he tries to suffocate a conscious Nairobi with a pillow, and also hangs Helsinki from the ceiling. Luckily, it's still no the end for Nairobi and Helsinki who get saved. Although Gandia later knocks Tokyo out and holds her captive before she gets a chance to inform the gang that he has made contact with the police.

Later, Rio and Denver (Jamie Lorente) also escape a grenade attack thrown by Gandia which eventually escalates the situation further as the gang gets into a shootout with him that eventually results in Nairobi becoming his latest captive. After torturing her by hitting her head through a door, Gandia plans his escape using her as his captive and finally shoots her in the head, thus leading to her death.

In the meantime, The Professor is putting his plan in place to get Raquel out of police custody. Amid all this, Sierra faces humiliation as she is fired from the police department after she pins all accusations against her on Colonel Tamayo during a press conference. With things getting personal for her, Sierra plans to hunt down the professor for personal revenge than a professional one. She tracks down Professor’s license plate number through the help of a mole and gets close to discovering his hideout.

Towards the end of the season, The Professor manages to succeed in getting Raquel out and also manages her to sneak inside the Bank of Spain as she reunites with the gang. After already losing one member following Nairobi's death, on Raquel aka Lisbon's return, the gang cheer "For Nairobi." The series further ends with a major twist as Sierra figures out The Professor's hideout and greets him saying "checkmate" by pointing a gun to his head.

Lisbon aka Raquel has been a pivotal character in the series all through and with her being in the Bank of Spain again with the gang, the fifth season will further explore deeper into her allegiance to the gang. The season 5 teaser did show Lisobon's character leading Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Rio (Miguel Herrán) and others to fight back amid The Professor's capture by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

The cue to season 5 was treated in the best possible way and we bet you can't wait to see where the final season takes off from here. The first volume of season 5 will be releasing on Netflix on September 3 whereas the second volume will release on December 3, 2021.

