Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra has a SECRET connection with Berlin's wife Tatiana?

A new Money Heist Season 5 theory attempts to draw a connection between Alicia Sierra and Berlin's wife Tatiana.

Money Heist Season 4 finale ended on a cliffhanger note. The Professor was surprised when Alicia Sierra stood with her gun pointing at him in his den. While the ending has led fans to believe that she could join the heist, there are also theories suggesting that she could be a part of Professor's plan from the first day for she could be Berlin's wife Tatiana. However, a new theory now suggests that Alicia and Tatiana might not be the same person but they could be related.

Via Express UK, a fan on Reddit proposes the theory that the two characters could be sisters. How? Well, the user basis they're theory based on the ending. The fan noticed that Alicia singing Bella Ciao at the end of the season finale. Based on this scene, varshneymehul shared, "I believe that Tatiana and Alicia were sisters and Tatiana and Alicia knew about Sergio, that's why she was singing Bella Ciao at the end. Also, maybe she had some grudges because Tatiana had died because of Berlin (Andres de Follonosa) and Professor (Sergio). Overall, it will be good."

The user also notes that there is a lot of history with regard to Professor's family that hasn't been explored by the makers. The series did not mention Tatiana in the first heist. The character was introduced in the second heist, with a wedding played out in the fourth season. Given that the creator, Alex Pina, hasn't mentioned anything about the whereabouts of the couple following the wedding, he could spin the story in a shocking turn.

While we wait to see how he twists the plot, what do you think of the theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

