Money Heist Season 5: Alvaro Morte and Ursula Corbero ANSWER if they will ever reprise their roles again

Money Heist fans across the globe are waiting with bated breaths to watch the final season of the show as it releases its first volume on September 3. The big finale is going to be an emotional moment for fans as they gear up to bid adieu to their favourite characters. As for the series' stars it's an even more difficult goodbye as they move on from playing the famous characters to take on other projects.

In an interview with Variety, the series' lead stars Alvaro Morte aka The Professor and Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo spoke about what it was like moving on from their Money Heist roles and revealed if they would come back to these characters again if given an opportunity.

After becoming a fan favourite as The Professor, Morte stated that he is content with the way the series is wrapping up and hopes the fans find it an equally fitting end. Adding on about revisiting the role of Professor again, Alvaro told Variety, "It would be a pleasure to return to The Professor. Anything can happen."

As for Corbero who has already moved onto bigger projects after Money Heist, such as the role of The Baroness in Henry Golding's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, maintained that she hasn't yet said her goodbye to Tokyo. Calling it "heartbreaking" to move on from the role, Corbero said, "When we finished shooting, I chose not to say goodbye to Tokyo. It seemed too heartbreaking, so I decided to take her with me forever, and I never close doors to opportunity. Right now, the healthiest thing for me is to do other work, but that doesn’t mean that in a few years I couldn’t come back", via Variety.

Money Heist became of Netflix's biggest shows to receive a global audience. In India, the show will premiere the first volume of its final season on September 3 whereas the second volume of Season 5 will release on December 3, 2021.

