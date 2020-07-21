Money Heist Season 5: Alvaro Morte announces 'The Professor is back' with a new BTS photo sporting a mask

It seems like Money Heist's cast and crew are reuniting to start work on La Casa de Papel's season 5. Alvaro Morte shared a behind-the-scene photo.

After a weekend at the beach, Alvaro Morte has his specs back for Money Heist season 5. A few weeks ago, La Casa de Papel creator Alex Pina announced he has begun work on the new season of the Spanish series. Now, Alvaro took to Instagram to announce his return on the sets of Money Heist. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the monitor revealing details of the stage where the team of Money Heist will be spotted at.

In the monitor, the production house's name, the title of the show, and the stage number was revealed. In the reflection, Alvaro was seen sporting a mask and the patent Professor glasses. He shared the picture with the caption, "I’m back. The Professor is back. @netflixes @netflix @vancouvermedia_". The picture update is bound to leave Money Heist fans extremely excited.

The last time we saw Professor, onscreen, he was standing at gunpoint after Alicia Sierra found his secret hideout. The cliffhanger left fans speculating if Alicia was connected to the heist at the Bank of Spain in some way. They also speculated if, like Raquel, Alicia could also join the other side.

As for the off-screen life of the actor playing the role, Alvaro recently revealed he was holidaying in the middle of a waterbody. The actor shared a shirtless photo to tease fans. "#beach #sun #summer #holidays," Alvaro captioned the thirst trap. Check it out below:

