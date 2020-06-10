Money Heist season 5 confirmed; Producer Jesús Colmenar says work on the fifth installment is going ahead

Money Heist's producer Jesús Colmenar confirms La casa de Papel 5 and reveals work is going on for the fifth season.

While Netflix is still to confirm the fifth season of Money Heist, the producer of the Spanish crime series, Jesús Colmenar has given a thumbs up for Money Heist 5. The fourth season of Money Heist released in April and became an instant hit. It's been over two months since the fourth season premiered on Netflix and it still holds a spot in trending top 10 list on the OTT platform. The previous four seasons have been a rage and there's no reason for the makers to not come up with its fifth installment when Money Heist 5 is being highly awaited by the fans.

Esther Acebo who plays Lisbon in Money Heist has also teased that season five will be going ahead. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that," she revealed about her character. Talking about Stockholm, she said, "She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?"

Furthermore, there are also speculations about the gang's fate in Money Heist. Earlier, Álvaro Morte who plays the role of The Professor in La casa de papel had hinted that he is going to depart from the show. There are many cliffhangers and unanswered questions about the other characters of the show as well. "If we’re talking about the end of the character, I think at one point, I’d like to see him go back to that loneliness, that solitary life that he’s more used to and seems more comfortable in," Álvaro Morte had stated.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Will Lisbon be killed? Esther Acebo drops a hint

Credits :Daily Express

Share your comment ×