Money Heist Season 5: Creator Alex Pina shares an exciting update about La Casa de Papel 5

Money Heist season 4 dropped in April this year. The creator, Alex Pina, has now confirmed that the new season is in the making.

This year, Money Heist rocked the quarantine with its season 4. La Casa de Papel 4 left jaws touching the floor with a particular member's exit from the series while the cliffhanger ending. Over the past few months, theories have flooded social media. While some compelling theories have made its way online, fans are wondering if the work on season 5's work has even begun. Now, we officially know that the new season is in the making. Creator Alex Pina has confirmed it himself.

He shared a picture on Instagram to confirm that he was writing the new season. Pina was seen seated at the Vancouver Media office with a pet dog for company. Relaxing on the rainbow hammock, Pina smiled for the camera. He sported a tee with the words Tokyo on it. “Writing La Casa de Papel 5," he captioned the photo.

Referring to his tee, he said, "Maybe someone identifies that shirt I wear with the one that gave Tokyo her name. But it's not like that. Since then every time I see a Tokyo shirt I buy it, but the genuine one, the authentic one that she wore on the day of her christening, is the one in the second image."

Alex's confirmation comes soon after Netflix Spain shared a clip which included Money Heist's cast revealing that they will be back on the platform soon.

Meanwhile, fans will seek answers to questions in the new series. The biggest involving Alicia Sierra. The cliffhanger left everyone wondering if she would also join the heist. Fans are also curious about Professor and Raquel's fate. We'll have to wait until the new season drops to get the answers.

