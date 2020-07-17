  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Money Heist Season 5: Creator Alex Pina shares an exciting update about La Casa de Papel 5

Money Heist season 4 dropped in April this year. The creator, Alex Pina, has now confirmed that the new season is in the making.
1376 reads Mumbai
Money Heist Season 5: Creator Alex Pina shares an exciting update about La Casa de Papel 5Money Heist Season 5: Creator Alex Pina shares an exciting update about La Casa de Papel 5
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This year, Money Heist rocked the quarantine with its season 4. La Casa de Papel 4 left jaws touching the floor with a particular member's exit from the series while the cliffhanger ending. Over the past few months, theories have flooded social media. While some compelling theories have made its way online, fans are wondering if the work on season 5's work has even begun. Now, we officially know that the new season is in the making. Creator Alex Pina has confirmed it himself. 

He shared a picture on Instagram to confirm that he was writing the new season. Pina was seen seated at the Vancouver Media office with a pet dog for company. Relaxing on the rainbow hammock, Pina smiled for the camera. He sported a tee with the words Tokyo on it. “Writing La Casa de Papel 5," he captioned the photo. 

Referring to his tee, he said, "Maybe someone identifies that shirt I wear with the one that gave Tokyo her name. But it's not like that. Since then every time I see a Tokyo shirt I buy it, but the genuine one, the authentic one that she wore on the day of her christening, is the one in the second image."

Check out the photos below: 

Alex's confirmation comes soon after Netflix Spain shared a clip which included Money Heist's cast revealing that they will be back on the platform soon. 

Meanwhile, fans will seek answers to questions in the new series. The biggest involving Alicia Sierra. The cliffhanger left everyone wondering if she would also join the heist. Fans are also curious about Professor and Raquel's fate. We'll have to wait until the new season drops to get the answers. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement