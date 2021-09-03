Money Heist Season 5: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi get NAME DROPPED in an epic scene on the show

Money Heist Season 5 has finally been released and while fans have already binged on first few episodes of the show, we bet you noticed the names of famous footballers being name-dropped in Episode 2. The show's writers won over their football-loving fan base as it made references to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar in an epic scene.

*Spoilers Alert* While Enrique Arce's Arturo may be one of the most disliked characters on the show, in the fifth season's second episode, he had some interesting football references to offer as he spoke about attacking the gang holding him and others hostage at the Royal Bank of Spain.

The epic scene saw Arturo convincing his fellow hostages to forge an attack while giving a football reference as he says, "Even though we have little Messi? and Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo?" while pointing at the ammunition available. The character further in the scene mentions, "We’re not defending, we’re playing tiki-taka."

The mention of the three famed players has certainly sent netizens in a tizzy who couldn't help but celebrate the mention of their favourite players on Money Heist. Although Arturo calling Messi and Neymar grenades whereas Ronaldo the complete ammo may not go far too well with Barcelona fans.

Money Heist's final season came with a lot of surprises for fans and not necessarily good ones. From some shocking character deaths to unbelievable twists, the series ended the first part of its final season with a big bang and now the wait is on for the second part to release on December 3.

