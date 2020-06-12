Money Heist Season 5: Did Raquel Murillo aka Itziar Ituno accidentally reveal Lisbon's fate?

Money Heist Season 5: Itziar Ituno spoke about Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon's future in the series.

A few days ago, Alvaro Morte hinted at the possibility of Professor and Lisbon's separation. While teasing the future, he said he pictured Professor alone. This statement paved the way to speculations that Lisbon could either betray the Professor during the heist or she could die while protecting her team inside the Bank of Spain. Now, Itziar Ituno has addressed his statement and shared her thoughts on Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon's future and it might have just hinted the character's fate on the show.

Via The Irish Sun, Ituno said Raquel would want to meet her daughter and mother. "Raquel would like to see her mom and daughter," she said hinting that they could break up. We've seen her protective about her daughter and mother time and again in the past two seasons. When Alicia tried getting under Raquel's skin, she used her daughter and mother as a catalyst to bring her down. Even during the interrogation, Alicia brought Lisbon to her knees using her daughter and mother's location. Maybe Lisbon gives up on the heist and reunites with the family. What do you think could happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Apart from that, Ituno also spoke about Raquel's journey with Professor. "At the beginning it was more about catching the bad guys with no victims as possible at least. She finds that her character had a warning from the rationale and a warning from the emotional, from the heart," she said.

“When she falls in love, it is basically like she is blindfolded by the whole thing and so she starts to realise she was defending what wasn’t what she believed in, which was the system. It is when she moves on to work with the band that she realises that her love is in the believe, her intellectual belief is in the plan and she doesn’t want to lose what she has developed emotionally with of course The Professor and everyone in the band,” Ituno added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Money Heist season 5 confirmed; Producer Jesús Colmenar says work on the fifth installment is going ahead

Credits :The Irish Sun

Share your comment ×