Money Heist Season 5: THIS fan favourite character will die in the new episodes of La Casa de Papel?

Money Heist Season 5 theory suggests another fan favourite could meet his end in the new season.

With four seasons down, fans of Money Heist bid adieu to two beloved characters. With the curtain caGanill to La Casa de Papel Season 2, fans watched Berlin sacrificed himself to protect his gang. He took bullets to the chest to help them escape from the Royal Mint of Spain. As the fourth season unfolded, fans paid a teary farewell to Nairobi. Fans chanted "For Nairobi" as they watched her funeral. However, it seems like the heist at the Bank of Spain wouldn't witness just one death.

Several fans on Reddit speculate that Helsinki could likely meet his end in the new season. Fans have pointed out that creator Alex Pina has left behind a few breadcrumbs in season 4 hinting at the character's death. Given his sensitive yet strong character, fans hint that Helsinki could probably follow Berlin's steps and sacrifice himself to protect his gang. A Reddit user also suggests that Palmero could die in the new series.

Redditor boguizanogu theorises, “I personally think that either Palermo or Helsinki will die next. I feel like one of them will sacrifice himself for the other one because that would be a very powerful way of showing that they actually care about each other.” If you remember, the final scene featuring the two characters together saw them inculcate a special bond with Helsinki promising to get Palmero alive. There are chances he would die protecting him.

“If Helsinki dies it would leave Palermo heart broken again and that would make too big of a parallel with him being hurt by Berlin's death. If Palermo dies Helsinki would have already been hurt too many times (considering the deaths of Oslo, Nairobi and now Palermo) and that just wouldn't be fair to him," the user added. Interestingly, both the characters escaped death in the third and fourth season. In the third season, Palmero almost lost his eye due to the sudden retaliation from Gandia. The bodyguard also attempted to kill Helsinki in the fourth season in the library. Who do you think would die in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

