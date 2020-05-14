Money Heist Season 5: Fan theory hints at police inspector Alicia Sierra lying about her pregnancy

The latest fan theory is strongly hinting that Alicia Sierra essayed by actress Najwa Nimri, could be totally lying about her pregnancy.

The Money Heist season 4 was left at a cliff-hanger wherein police inspector Alicia Sierra said checkmate to Alvaro Morte's character called Professor. The latest fan theory is strongly hinting that Alicia Sierra essayed by actress Najwa Nimri, could be totally lying about her pregnancy. The fan theory further suggests that there has to be some twist to the tale of the upcoming season 5 of Money Heist, with respect to Alicia's pregnancy. As per news reports, one Reddit, user Lar-issa states that in season 4 police inspector Alicia Sierra's pregnancy was not linked to any plot twist or character and still it was included in the storyline.

The character being pregnant must be related to the plot somehow. Hence hinting that it could be completely fake or Alicia's character will drop her pregnancy act in season 5 or may use her pregnancy as a way to get explosives, to tackle the heist which is going on in the Bank of Spain. Another user, Chezfrys suggests that Alicia Sierra's character being pregnant was a way to highlight her character's dark side and ruthlessness, as most people expect pregnant women to be compassionate. The user further states that Sierra's character tells Rio to feel her baby kicking her when he was held captive. Hence, hinting that the pregnancy must be true, but that is surely not the end of the story. These fan theories are adding more fuel to the fire about the highly anticipated season 5 of Money Heist.

Many fans of the much-loved series have a theory which states that Alicia Sierra is indeed Berlin's ex-wife, Tatiana. In the last season, Alicia Sierra openly spoke about her former husband dying of cancer and also that he was often referred to as German. This led to the fans thinking that Alicia is actually, Berlin's former wife.

