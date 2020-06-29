Money Heist season 5: Fate 'sealed' by Nairobi's son Axel as Alba Flores drops spoiler

As Money Heist fans mourn Nairobi's death, actress Alba Flores has pointed to her son Axel's future being revealed in episodes to come. Scroll ahead to read the full story.

Looks like in season five of Money Heist, the gang is honouring their fallen comrade Nairobi by completing the Bank of Spain heist. As fans mourn Nairobi's death, Alba Flores has pointed to the future of her son Axel being revealed in coming episodes. Money Heist fanatics are desperate to see how the show unfolds after Nairobi (played by Alba Flores) was shot in the chest while watching Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) parade her son Axel in front of the Bank of Spain.

Fortunately, the La Casa De Papel character survived the shooting but was later killed by security guard Gandia (José Manuel Poga) in season four. After escaping from his handcuffs, Gandia caused chaos in the bank for the robbers and once he caught Nairobi, there was no chance he would let her live. He let her go and pushed her towards the gang before shooting her in the head. Fans were devastated as her head fell back and she crashed onto the floor at the feet of the gang.

While Gandia is now in the gang’s custody once more, both viewers and the gang are not over Nairobi’s death. Numerous other theories surround season 5 of the popular series, one of them being Marseille, played by Luka Peros, might be killed off next season.

Marseille plays a big role in standing by The Professor's side and helping Raquel reach the Bank of Spain in La Casa De Papel's Season 4. Apart from supporting The Professor while he comes up with Plan B, helping him escape the epicenter and uncovering the truth about Rio's capture and torture, Marseille was also in charge of flying the helicopter that saved the day for Lisbon and allowed her to enter the bank. But this heroic act by the character may have cost him his life in the next season. Well, the police are now aware of the entire fake rescue attempt plan and have a target to set their focus on.

Although Marseille’s fate is yet to be sealed, one thing’s for certain is that Money Heist fans can’t wait for the next season to unfold.

Credits :Express

Share your comment ×