Money Heist Season 5: Itziar Ituño aka Raquel shares BTS snaps with Tokyo & Mónica; SEE PICS

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 has dropped on Netflix and Alvaro’s Morte gang has been posting behind-the-scenes pictures of the entire cast and crew to celebrate the success of the new season and Itziar Ituño has just shared some amazing snaps of her co stars Ursula Corbero, and Esther Acebo.

Ituño has penned a heartfelt note for her co-stars and friends in the show, especially stating that she has shared her time with the girls the most while filming for the epic show. “Girls!! In those moments the world was ours and with all my love I tell you that it was a pleasure to share with you,” Ituño mentioned. The pictures flaunt their carefree sides while they are just having fun on the sets. Fans have seen the three characters since the first season, and it is only natural for them to be together.

Take a look at the post:

Corbero took to the comments section to appreciate her fellow cast members and the behind-the-scenes memories that she has posted. Calling the pictures and her bond with Ituño ‘incredible,’ the actress seemed too elated with the post. Not just Tokyo, but other cast members including Berlin aka Pedro Alonso, and Marseille aka Luka Peros have also shown their appreciation towards the post. While Berlin posted three red hearts for the girl gang, Peros took to commenting on their bond.

Fans in the comments section have also been mentioning about the group defining ‘girl power.’ Money Heist fans know how the three major female characters have always been taking the lead in every heist. After Nairobi’s death, netizens have always hoped and prayed that these three should remain safe.

