Money Heist season 5: This La Casa de Papel fan theory explores the truth behind Cincinnati real father

In season 1 of La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist, Denver fell head over heels in love with Mónica Gaztambide. The couple then went on to travel Asia together with Mónica's son, who she raised with Denver. While in the show she did tell general director Arturo Roman that she was pregnant with his baby, a fan theory suggests that she has been hiding a baby secret all this while. When the gang raided the Royal Mint, Mónica, who was having an affair with Roman, told him that she was expecting his child.

However, it eventually became clear that he did not care about her or their son. After the realisation hit her, she got closer to Denver and ended up falling for him and reciprocated the feelings. When it was revealed that Mónica had stolen a phone, Denver was instructed to kill her. But because of his feelings for her, he couldn’t do it. Instead, he shoots her in the leg and fakes her death. Denver moves her to one of the vaults in the bank and treats her gunshot wound. He also doesn't let her terminate her pregnancy.

The pair later escaped Royal Mint together and headed to Asia, where they raised Cincinnati together with Denver taking on a fatherly role. While the story, as we know it, suggests that Cincinnati is Arturo’s son. A Reddit user believes that Cincinnati is in fact Denver’s child, Daily Express reported. Reddit user TheHippyDragon’s pointed out that in the show, Arturo had confessed that he was infertile and that his other kids were a result of artificial insemination.

“What if Monica had gotten a false positive from her pregnancy test and Denver had actually impregnated her during or after the heist. After all, Arturo did mention he was infertile and had his other kids through artificial insemination. I know it’s just a thought that’s unlikely but if you sit down and think about it there’s a distinct possibility it might have happened even if it is, like I said, unlikely,” The user wrote.

