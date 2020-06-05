Money Heist Season 5: A La Casa De Papel theory suggests Berlin is ALIVE

This Money Heist season 5 theory suggests that Berlin, who was killed off in La Casa De Papel season 2, is alive. Read on to know more.

La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist's master thief Berlin was killed off at the end of season 2. However, a new theory suggests that the creators could have figured out a way to keep the character alive. Even though the character had his flaws and was time and again criticised of being misogynist and narcissist, his charming screen presence made him one of the most cherished characters in the show. Fans across the world were left heartbroken when he was killed by the police in season 2 of the Netflix series.

It was also mentioned in the series that Berlin, the Professor's brother, was suffering from a genetic disorder called Helmer's myopathy and it would have killed him within a few months of the heist. However, against all those odds, this theory points out how Berlin could still be alive. Earlier this year, in a Netflix documentary, titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, creator and writer Álex Pina revealed that people asked him to remove the villain from the show because the higher-ups though “the character doesn’t fit with the times.

Álex, however, believed that the series had space for flawed character and the audience should get to decide if they like him or not. He further mentioned that he regretted killing the character. He did manage to bring the character back on screen in season 3 and 4 in a few flashback sequences. However, there is a possibility that we might see the character in the show again, alive and kicking, and the ambiguity surrounding Berlin's death has left that door open. While it is understood that in case the character survived the gunfire, his disease would have killed him.

However, it was previously mentioned that people with a particular genetic disorder could survive with the right treatment. So it could be possible that someone managed to find a way to prolong his life. It should also be noted that unlike all the other deaths in the series, the viewers never got to see Berlin's body, which again could mean that he is not dead. The last time we saw the character, he shot several times in the torso by police. It is understood that his body would have taken into police custody.

We also know that Colonel Prieto, stressed about the Royal Mint heist, was adamant about secretly capturing and torturing Rio earlier in the show. Hence, it is possible that the police did the same with Berlin. They could have found a way to treat him and make him better before just to torture information out of him to figure out the Professor’s plan. If Berlin is, in fact, alive, there are chances that we could see him in the upcoming season of the series. ALSO READ: 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette on bidding adieu to the show: It's emotional but I'm mainly just excited

Credits :Screen Rant

