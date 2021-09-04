Money Heist Season 5: Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso & more OPEN UP on their favourite fan theories from the show

With Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 releasing on Netflix, the cast has revealed the fan theories that they have loved the best over the years. Taking to La Casa De Papel’s Instagram, Álvaro Morte aka The Professor, Pedro Alonso aka Berlin, Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo, & others have shared their take on the popular fan theories related to the show.

The first person to answer the question was Pedro Alonso who quipped he heard a theory recently about everyone being dead except Tokyo, who is possibly narrating the story to Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Nairobi’s (Alba Flores) children from the future. Alonso said he found the theory ‘really sweet’ and it has definitely become his favourite. In the next slide, Úrsula Corberó chimes in to open up on a fan theory about her character Tokyo that has been doing rounds for a long time on social media. The fan theory in question is the one in which Tokyo supposedly tells this story to other prisoners in a Jail. Corberó revealed that while the theory is very popular, her character wasn’t recording the memories from a jail.

Najwa Nimri opened up about a theory that she found amusing in the next slide. Replying to the question of whether Tatiana and Alicia Sierra are the same people, Nimri said, “To everyone who thinks Tatiana and I are the same person...I suppose with Tatiana being younger and me being older. Well, we’re not the same person..You’ll understand everything in the last season in December.”

Later, other cast members including Raquel (Itziar Ituño), and The Professor (Álvaro Morte) revealed the one word that they can relate to the show with! While Ituño described the show as ‘War’, Morte said the one word that comes to his mind when he thinks about the show is ‘Boom.’

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

